PITTSBURGH - A man paralyzed in a 2016 shooting at cookout in western Pennsylvania that killed five people and an unborn baby has died, officials said.

John Ellis, 51, died Tuesday at UPMC Mercy Hospital, where he was taken Friday for complications, according to Allegheny County's medical examiner's office.

Ellis lived next door to the Wilkinsburg home where the cookout was taking place on March 9, 2016, and was sitting at a backyard table when gunfire rang out.

Three siblings - including one who was eight months pregnant - and two cousins were killed. Ellis and two others were wounded.

Authorities charged two men in the shooting. Charges were dismissed against one man, and a jury in February reached acquitted the other.

