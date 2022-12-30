MOSCOW, Id. -- According to multiple reports, a suspect in the killing of four Idaho college students was taken into custody this morning in Monroe County.

The Associated Press reports arrest paperwork has been filed for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger.

He is being held for extradition for first degree murder charges.

A Pennsylvania court official says the Moscow, Idaho police department is planning to release more details in a press conference at 4 o'clock Eastern Time.

The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death on November 13th at a home just off campus.

