EAST EARL TWP, Pa. - A Lancaster County man who was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday is believed to be in critical condition.
The Lancaster County District Attorney's office said the suspect is under guard at a hospital.
The shooting occurred Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township at around 7:30.
Authorities said members of the U.S. Marshal's Eastern District Violent Crimes Task Force were serving multiple warrants to a male subject who was wanted on numerous charges including stalking, terroristic threats and burglary.
Officers then deployed tasers at the male subject who then threatened them with a blow torch, according to the release. As officers retreated, the man fled the scene in a car and drove in the direction of one of the officers.
The DA's Office said multiple shots were fired at the vehicle striking the suspect.
The Berks County Sheriff's Office identified the man Tuesday, but the DA's office is withholding the man's identity.
So far, no charges have been filed.