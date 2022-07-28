WASHINGTON, D.C. - Television talk-show host Jon Stewart, in a profanity-laced news conference reacting to the U.S. Senate rejecting legislation to extend health care benefits to veterans, zeroed in on Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey for killing the measure.

The Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act on Wednesday got 57 votes – short of the 60 needed to advance. Forty-two Republicans, including Toomey, voted against it.

Republican Toomey urged members this week to vote against the bill, saying it contained a budget gimmick to open up $400 billion in spending “unrelated to veterans care.”

“Pat Toomey stood up there; patriot Pat Toomey, excuse me. I want to give him his propers – I want to make sure I give him his propers,” Stewart, wearing a USO cap, said at a Capitol Hill news conference, surrounded by members of veterans groups. The speech was shown on C-Span.

“Patriot Pat Toomey stood on the floor and said, ‘This is a slush fund. They’re going to use $400 billion to spend on whatever they want.’ That’s nonsense, I call bulls–t.

In a nearly 10-minute, profanity-laced diatribe, Stewart spent nearly five minutes criticizing Toomey.

Asked Thursday for his reaction to Stewart’s comments, Toomey said, “That’s not worth responding to.”

A statement from Toomey said he has been speaking about the issue in the PACT Act since June.

Toomey tweeted Wednesday, “Tonight, the Senate voted to give us the chance to fix a completely unnecessary budget gimmick in the underlying text of the PACT Act. This gimmick allows $400B in spending completely unrelated to veterans care.

“We can easily fix this tonight, and there is no reason we cannot do so NOW. This simple fix would not reduce spending on veterans in the underlying bill by a single penny. It's wrong to use a veterans bill to hide an unrelated slush fund.”

But in his remarks, Stewart said, “This isn’t a slush fund. You know what’s a slush fund? The OCO – the oversees contingency operations fund. Sixty million dollars, $70 million, every year, on top of $500 billion, $600 billion, $700 billion of a defense budget. That’s a slush fund – unaccountable, no guardrail.

“Did Pat Toomey stand up and say, ‘This is irresponsible’ The guard rails’? No, not one of them did. They vote for it year after year after year. You don’t support the troops, you support the war machine. That’s all you care about. Boy, they haven’t met a war they won’t sign up for, and they haven’t met a veteran they won’t screw over. What the f–k are we?

“And now they’re going to go away. Pat Toomey says, ‘Oh, I’ve got veterans groups behind me.’ I call bulls–t. These are the veterans groups – VFW, American Legion IAVA, Wounded Warriors, DAV, Amvets. They’re all here. This is the veterans community, senator. They don’t stand behind you. In fact, you won’t let them stand in front of you. Cowards, all of them. Cowards, all of them.

Stewart, 59, who was host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, from 1999 to 2015 and now "The Problem with Jon Stewart" on Apple TV+, said in his speech that he's "not a military expert, I didn’t serve in the military."

But he said, “Now they say, ‘This will get done. Maybe after our summer recess. … From what I understand, you’re not able to leave your post when the mission isn’t completed. … If this is America First, then America is f–ked.”

Toomey’s office said his is requesting a language fix to the bill that keeps the fund in place only for new spending resulting from the bill and keeps the $400 billion in current-law spending in the discretionary category.

“CBO confirmed this language fix would not impact underlying policy in the bill or reduce spending on veterans by even $1,” Toomey’s office said.