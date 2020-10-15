HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Closed-door talks on legislation seen as crucial to producing a prompt election result in the presidential battleground state of Pennsylvania appear stuck between the Democratic governor and the Legislature’s House Republican majority.
In a statement Thursday to The Associated Press, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said an offer to House Republican leaders has been effectively rejected and the administration hasn't heard back.
A House Republican spokesperson says the caucus is standing by provisions that Wolf threatened to veto.
The talks involve a provision that election officials say would speed up the vote count, ensuring that the vast majority of ballots are tabulated within hours after polls close and give it more public credibility.