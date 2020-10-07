Vote by mail mailbox mail-in ballot graphic generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Closed-door talks on updating Pennsylvania’s fledgling mail-in voting law are showing signs of movement amid concerns over a dragged-out vote count in the presidential battleground state.

House Republicans held an internal conference call Wednesday to discuss the idea of giving counties four or five days to process mail-in ballots before Election Day and to set down security requirements for the drop boxes that some counties are using to help collect mail-in ballots.

Leaders of the House and Senate Republican majorities declined interviews. But Wednesday’s House Republican discussion did not involve elements of month-old legislation drafted by Republicans and opposed by many Democratic lawmakers and Wolf.

