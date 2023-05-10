Ahold Delhaize is a large international company which owns many well-known food store brands in the United States and Europe including the Giant Food stores that are common in the eastern Pennsylvania.

Giant contributed to an impressive growth rate in comparable sales for the U.S. brands in the first quarter. The other brands include Peapod, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Hannaford, and Martins.

Commented Muller in a statement, “The U.S. brands continue to deliver consistent and strong performance. In the quarter, comparable sales grew by 8.1%, excluding weather and calendar shifts. We also delivered a strong underlying operating profit, driven by better shelf availability, as supply chains are much improved compared to a year ago. It is clear that customers are finding great value through our brands' various omnichannel propositions.”

Muller also pointed out that customers value the company’s omnichannel ecosystems, which he says offer them the flexibility and convenience of shopping whenever and wherever they want. Net consumer online sales increased by 5.9% during the quarter, with online sales in grocery up 9.7%, according to Muller.

Along with Food Lion and Stop & Shop, The Giant Company was acknowledged by Franz Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, for being named among America’s Best Loyalty Programs 2023 by Newsweek.

U.S. highlights

Net sales were €13.5 billion, an increase of 5.7% at constant exchange rates. U.S. comparable sales excluding gasoline increased by 6.2% without factoring in weather and calendar shifts.

Food Lion continues to lead brand performance, delivering its 42nd consecutive quarter of positive sales growth. Online sales in the segment were up 11.9% in constant currency, Ahold said, driven primarily by over 20% growth at Food Lion and The GIANT Company, which both opened four new click-and-collect locations during the quarter.

The underlying operating margin in the U.S. was 4.8%, up 0.4 % at constant exchange rates from the prior year period, building on the strong performance in the prior quarter and higher on-shelf availability resulting from improving supply chains.

Group highlights

Group net sales were reported by Ahold to be €21.6 billion, an increase of 6.3% at constant exchange rates. Group net sales were driven by comparable sales growth excluding gasoline of 6.2%, and, to a lesser extent, by foreign currency translation benefits. Weather and calendar shifts, and, to a lesser extent, strikes in Belgium, had a negative net impact on first quarter Group comparable sales of approximately 1.8 %.

Group net consumer online sales in the quarter increased by 5.9% at constant exchange rates, led by robust performance in the U.S., which increased 11.9% compared to the prior year. Net consumer online sales increased 2.5% in Europe. Group online sales in grocery increased 9.7% at constant exchange rates.

The Group underlying operating margin in the first quarter was 4.0%, a decrease of 0.2 % at constant exchange rates. Strong underlying U.S. margin was partially offset by margin declines in Europe.

The company said that excluding the impacts of inflated energy costs and strikes, the underlying operating margin modestly exceeded the prior year. Group operating income was €822 million, representing an operating margin of 3.8%, mainly impacted by restructuring and related costs from the Accelerate initiative and Belgium.

Underlying income from continuing operations was €593 million, an increase of 6.9% in the quarter. Ahold Delhaize's net income in the quarter was €561 million. Diluted EPS was €0.57 and diluted underlying EPS was €0.61, up 10.5% at actual currency rates compared to last year's results.

Outlook

“As we look to the next quarters, Muller commented, “our strong global portfolio of number one and number two local brands provides ample opportunities and cushion to navigate the environment. In the U.S., our brands are well positioned as inflation levels start to moderate. In Europe, although inflation rates remain in the double digits, our brands are taking the right measures to continue to raise the bar competitively to drive long-term relative market share gains."

Ahold Delhaize reiterated the Group's 2023 outlook, which it announced when it published the fourth quarter 2022 results. The underlying operating margin is expected to be ≥4.0%, in line with the company's historical profile. Underlying EPS is expected to remain at around 2022 levels at current exchange rates.

Free cash flow is expected to be approximately €2.0 billion. Net capital expenditures are expected to total around €2.5 billion, with increased investments in digital and online capabilities as well as healthy and sustainable initiatives.