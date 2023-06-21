Pennsylvania may finally see the minimum wage increase, with House Bill 1500 passing on Tuesday. The bill increases the minimum wage to $11 an hour in 2024 than two dollars a year until it hits $15, starting in 2027 the minimum wage would be adjusted for inflation.

"I just could never really think of anyone who would want to work for under $8 an hour," said Billy's Downtown Diner owner, Billy Kounoupis. He says the wage rates in the bill mostly match what he's already paying workers, but fears it may drive wages up across the board and worsen inflation.

"Minimum wage should just be a starting point so people can get their feet wet and be brought into an industry of choice," Kounoupis said.

"For the most part we are already at the threshold for just about everybody, if you're not, it's just because of the hours that you're working," said Artsquest CEO, Kassie Hilgert.

Hilgert says while it will raise their payroll over time, she welcomes the new law: "We're looking forward to following whatever we need to and getting people gainfully employed."

Only two Republican Representatives from Bucks County joined Democrats in supporting the bill.

Conservative think tank, the Employee Policies Institute, says a $15 minimum wage would cost Pa. 86,000 jobs.

Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce head Tony Iannellii has a different perspective, saying the free market, and many already paying $15 an hour, have forced all businesses to compete.

"I like the gradual increase, that allows businesses to prepare," Iannelli said. "Secondly, I do think that today's world and inflation, over the last time the minimum wage was raised, has sort of left a lot of people behind."

"We say, we want to improve the economy and quality of life, and I think these kinds of things improve the quality of life," Iannelli said.

So will this make it through the republican-controlled State Senate? That's really up in the air.

Democrats we spoke to say they might actually have a shot passign the increase this time because they made concessions phasing it in.