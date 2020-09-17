BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - Another 860,000 Americans applied for unemployment last week, and there are still nearly 50,000 people in Pennsylvania waiting for an unemployment check.
Mark Wallace from Breinigsville is one of them.
He says he hasn't gotten a dime since the pandemic started. All of his calls to the state Labor Department roll to voice mail.
"My wife who is much more computer literate than I am has emailed their site, and we received nothing, we have no idea what's going on," Wallace said.
Which was one of the topics covered Thursday in a virtual town hall held by Labor Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. The Department of Labor and Industry says it's working as hard as possible to address those still waiting for their benefits.
"I have health issues too, so I have that and I have to worry about my bills also," Wallace said. "It's to the point where now I have to decide what bill I'm going to pay, which one I have to put off."
Meanwhile, the state is also still handing out additional relief from the Lost Wages Assistance program, which gave an extra $300 a week for six weeks of unemployment from Aug. 1 to Sept. 5. If you're still unemployed, you can apply for a retroactive lump sum until the money runs out.
However for those like Mark, they just want to see something.
"You know not just my problem, fix the problem," Wallace said.