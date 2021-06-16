Experts warn there may be an uptick in the number of those infectious blood-suckers this summer, and you'll want to do everything you can to steer clear of them.
"We look at climate models for tick activity, and I can tell you that some of the predictions this year are higher tick activity than normal," said Mark Knouse, chief of infectious disease at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Doctors in our area say although yearly surveillance of ticks has been curtailed during the pandemic, it's still primetime feeding time.
"We will know more in a couple of weeks what kind of season it is," Knouse said.
"What we're seeing right now, because I think people are outdoors more and now that COVID is receding, there is a tendency now for people to be out more. They're not only doing activities in their own backyard, but obviously along hiking trails," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, an infectious disease specialist at St. Luke's University Health Network.
Thankfully, there are some things you can do to prevent a bite.
"Wear long-legged pants, if possible, lighter color so you can actually maybe see the smaller nymph ticks. Use repellent on your skin, particularly the ankles and hands where you may be in contact with brush," Knouse said.
Even if it's just yard work, they can hang out in tall grass. So when you come in, shower off and give yourself a thorough check.
"Someone should inspect the areas that may be difficult for you to see, like the back of your neck, number two that if you've been in areas that are much more high risk that it might be wise to try to take a shower within two hours from the time that you come in," Jahre said.
If you start to experience symptoms such as fever, chills, rash and achy joints a few days after removing a tick, call your doctor right away.