Taking steps to make your home more energy efficient can save a lot on your energy bill, says Emily Kemper, an energy savings expert.
She says energy efficiency can also help your community this summer.
“We're already seeing some heat waves. The more that you do to impact your own energy in your home, the better off your community will be when there are more pressures on the larger energy grid."
On those really hot days when air conditioners are running much more than usual, power is being used much more than usual.
Emily’s biggest tip for energy savings is a bright one: “Check all of your light bulbs to make sure you're using LED lightbulbs throughout your home to the greatest extent possible.”
LEDs use much less energy than older traditional incandescent bulbs.
LEDs also use energy more efficiently, which is why you’re able to touch them. They're way less warm than an incandescent bulb.
Lights that give off a lot of heat are not using energy efficiently.
Emily says LEDs have become more and more readily available and have become very cost effective over the past few years.
Besides what's lighting up your home, Emily recommends thinking about what's cooling your home.
“Take a look at your HVAC system. HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air condition system. If it's 12-15 years old, it's probably not as efficient as it could be."
Replacing it with a more efficient system can save you money in the long run. HVAC systems are, on average, what use the most energy in your home.
If you do want to replace it, keep an eye out for rebates.
“Pennsylvania is an excellent example of where your legislature has determined that the state should be spending a certain amount of money on energy efficiency programs, so those sorts of regulations have come down to each of the utilities in your state and they've said go spend this money on achieving energy efficiency,” explained Emily.
So, that means you can get rebates from your power company like PPL or PECO when you buy new appliances and things for your home that have the Energy Star label.
69 News took a look at PPL's list of rebates and saw they offer $350 for an Energy Star pool pump and $50 for an Energy Star refrigerator to just name a few.
PECO Energy's list of rebates includes $50 for an Energy Star dehumidifier and $10 for an Energy Star single room air conditioner.
As of the end of May, Met-Ed stopped offering Energy Star rebates.
Something else to consider in your home is how many electronics you have plugged into outlets.
Specifically, the electronics that are plugged in that you don't use or you don't use often?
Even if they're switched off, those electronics and appliances are still affecting your power bill.
This "vampire power" takes a "bite" out of your power bill because when something's plugged into the wall, it's still drawing power even if it's off.
