There's no place like home for the holidays. Whether you're traveling on the roads or the skies, you'll be doing it alongside a lot of others.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of the year, with 3.5 million drivers traveling during the 6-day period starting Tuesday, November 22. The Pennsylvania Highway Administration wants you to get there safely.

"Safety is everyone's responsibility for Pennsylvania drivers to arrive this holiday season, so please remember to buckle up and designate a sober driver," said Pennsylvania Highway Administration Acting Deputy Secretary Mike Keiser.

To help ensure that the administration has kicked off "Operation Safe Holiday," that will include more seatbelt and impaired driving enforcement with state police.

And in airports, "Certainly, Thanksgiving and Christmas there's a palpable energy that takes over the terminal," said Colin Riccobon, Director of Government and Public Relations for the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority.

And that means longer lines. Riccobon recommends getting to the airport at least two hours before takeoff.

"When you think about coming to the airport, between parking, getting to the ticket counter, through TSA, which could have elongated lines due to the holiday travel season, and getting to your gate, which boarding is 30 to 45 minutes prior to departure," Riccobon said.

Riccobon expects higher travel numbers this holiday compared to last. And speaking of holidays, he wants to remind travelers if you have gifts you don't plan on checking, make sure they're unwrapped.

"TSA will have to check wrapped presents, so come up with a different way to travel with them at this point," Riccobon said.

And of course it's a cliche, but pack your patience.