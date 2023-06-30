July 5 is the busiest day of the year for shelters and rescues.

Pets can often become scared and run away during fireworks displays. Rescues say they are usually swamped with phone calls about missing and found pets.

Here are some tips to keep your pets safe this holiday weekend.

Officials say the safest place for pets is at home, indoors. If you need to take your dog outside, go out before the fireworks start. Also, keep them on a harness and leash.

Make sure all windows in your home are closed.

Take updated photos of your pets.

Plus, update their tags, microchip, and licensing to make sure they get home quickly if they do end up lost.