People will have the chance to win a backyard makeover as part of an annual contest.

Today’s Homeowner announced the kickoff of its annual $10,000 Backyard Paradise contest. Beginning now through March 27, homeowners can submit their entry for a chance to win the backyard of their dreams, according to a news release from Today’s Homeowner.

The winner of the contest, sponsored by Pavestone and Quikrete, will receive a backyard makeover and be featured on a special episode of "Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford," during its 25th season on national television.

The show reaches over 1.6+ million weekly viewers throughout the U.S.

The contest attracts thousands of entrants from all across the U.S. Entrants must be legal residents of the U.S., at least 21 years of age, and current homeowners. The contest is hosted online.

The winner of the contest will receive:

· Up to $10,000 in Pavestone and Quikrete materials (may include pavers, retaining blocks, fire pits, concrete and more)

· Labor/installation for the backyard makeover

· Expert advice from the Today’s Homeowner, Pavestone and Quikrete design teams

· A featured role in an episode of "Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford"

To enter the contest, homeowners must click here for the entry form and submit a 100-word or less summary of why their backyard needs a makeover, desired improvements, a description of how an upgraded space would be used, and photos of their current backyard. Video submissions are highly encouraged.