U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has reportedly called for the Trump administration to begin the transition process.
The Republican gave an interview to a Pittsburgh news station and said, "it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States."
He said the transition process ought to begin.
Toomey said in the unlikely scenario where President Donald Trump is determined to have won the election after all, the transition process would simply stop.
Toomey, who is from the Lehigh Valley, is one of five U.S. Republican senators who acknowledged Biden's win.
He had previously called Trump's claims of voter fraud "very disturbing," but said he does expect a recount in Pennsylvania.