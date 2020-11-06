Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is weighing in on President Trump's claims of voter fraud.
In an interview with CBS News, the Republican called the president's allegations "very disturbing."
This, after Trump claimed Thursday night that the election is being stolen from him and that the ballot-counting process is unfair and corrupt.
On CNN this morning, Toomey said he is "not aware of any significant level of fraud that's going on."
He says he expects a recount in Pennsylvania.
"If it's close enough, I'd be very surprised if there isn't a recount, regardless of how it turns out. This is all part of our electoral process, you know. The truth is litigation is a part of it," Toomey said.
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is among the Republicans offering public support to President Trump's claims. He said the president's team deserves a chance to make its case regarding voting irregularities.