Bob Casey, Pat Toomey

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, left, and U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey are introducing a bipartisan bill that aims to hold the nation's worst performing nursing homes more accountable.

It would expand the Special Focus Facility program, a federal initiative, to ensure that more facilities get the oversight and enforcements they need.

The bill was created after Toomey and Casey released a report last year detailing ongoing health and safety problems at underperforming nursing homes.

Sixteen in Pennsylvania were listed in that report.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.