WASHINGTON, D.C. - Pennsylvania Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey are introducing a bipartisan bill that aims to hold the nation's worst performing nursing homes more accountable.
It would expand the Special Focus Facility program, a federal initiative, to ensure that more facilities get the oversight and enforcements they need.
The bill was created after Toomey and Casey released a report last year detailing ongoing health and safety problems at underperforming nursing homes.
Sixteen in Pennsylvania were listed in that report.