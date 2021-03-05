The vote-o-rama hit a bump in the road Friday as Senate Democrats try to push forward President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
"If I had to boil it down to three words it would be vaccinations, schools, and people," said Sen. Bob Casey.
Casey supports the measure, which includes $170 billion for education, $160 billion for vaccines, and extended unemployment benefits.
"State government can't do it, they have to balance the budget. Local county government can't do it. The private sector can't do it. We have to do this," Casey said.
The $15 minimum wage hike has already been scrapped, and the stimulus checks will now stop at individuals making $80,000 a year, instead of $100,000.
"I don't think we can use that as a reason to not support the bill and I move forward, but I'm not in favor of that," Casey said.
Unemployment benefits are the latest sticking point.
Voting has been paused for hours because the Democrats' crucial 50th vote, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, does not support an amendment to make jobless benefits $300 a month and to make up to $10,200 of unemployment non-taxable.
Republicans have been united in opposition, calling it a liberal wish list.
"10 Republicans went down to the White House and offered the president $600 billion in spending and a willingness to negotiate from there. The president could have easily gotten a $1 trillion bipartisan bill done," said Sen. Pat Toomey.
Toomey called the $2 trillion in spending "indefensible" on a call with reporters Friday.
"$130 billion for schools. They tell us this is about reopening the schools. Except there's no requirement to re-open the schools," Toomey said.
If the vote doesn't move through quickly, the stimulus may be delayed past March 14 when unemployment benefits end.