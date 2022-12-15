WASHINGTON - Outgoing U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is reflecting on his time in Washington, as the end draws near.

He delivered his farewell speech on the Senate floor Thursday afternoon.

He said representing Pennsylvania these past 12 years has been the "greatest honor" of his professional life.

He also thanked state residents and colleagues, including Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Toomey, a Lehigh Valley resident, is in his second, and final, Senate term.

He also represented the Lehigh Valley when he was a congressman from 1999 to 2005.