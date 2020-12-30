A rift in Washington is putting pandemic relief money for millions of Americans in jeopardy.
President Trump is calling on his party to approve bigger relief checks, but the Senate Republican leader is blocking it. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from the Lehigh Valley, is also against the move.
Should Americans receive a $600 check or a $2,000 one?
The president seems to have his answer, surprisingly siding more with Democrats, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn't giving way.
McConnell on Tuesday blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats. The GOP leader signaled an alternative approach that links Trump's demand for aid with restrictions the president wants on tech companies and for a new commission to review the election results.
McConnell says the Senate will “begin a process” to address the issues. But the next steps are highly uncertain, and it's quite possible no bill passes.
Pennsylvania's Toomey is agreeing with the majority leader.
"I think it's a bad idea," he said, of the $2,000 checks. "Let's be clear about what we're talking about here. We're talking about sending checks to the vast majority of which will go to people who have had no loss of income."
But Democrats say it's all a game to make them wait.
"McConnell is intentionally trying to kill the $2,000 payments. We won't be able to pass a new piece of legislation with massively complicated internet reform and a voter fraud commission in it," said Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut.
Trump has already signed the bill for $600, but he still wants eligible Americans to get $2,000 checks.
Toomey says that money should go towards businesses hit the hardest, like restaurants, hospitality and entertainment.
"I think this would make much more sense and there would be broader support if it was targeted to people who need it," he said.
Senators will meet again Wednesday as political pressure builds on all sides. The Democratic-led House has already approved the larger checks.
Even through the back and forth across party lines, officials say the government will begin sending out $600 checks Wednesday, meaning people should begin to receive those within the next two weeks.
People with direct deposit will get money even quicker, starting as early as Tuesday night.