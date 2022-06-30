What some are calling a step backwards for climate change, others are hailing as a separation of powers.
The Supreme Court curbed the Environmental Protection Agency's authority over power plant emissions.
It was originally set in place to give the Environmental Protection Agency the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, which come from power plants, and to help protect the environment.
Some say it was a great way to protect our Earth. Others feel it hurt the economy by pushing businesses away from energy-producing states and fossil-fuel companies.
Sen. Pat Toomey agrees that in trying to create a better environment, fossil fuel companies were hurting, which he said was ultimately hurting the economy.
"There was a major effort to have the Federal Reserve actually allocate capital away from the fossil fuel industry, in order to accelerate a transition to a low-carbon economy," Toomey said.
But the Pennsylvania DEP released a statement Thursday that said, in part, "Today's ruling undercuts good-faith efforts to fight climate change and protect clean air."
David Masur, Executive Director of PennEnvironment in Philadelphia, agrees with the Wolf administration.
"The Supreme Court just made the monumental task of cleaning up our air and reducing climate warming pollution much, much harder," Masur said.
"Now that the court put a stable climate farther from reach, lawmakers in PA must seek out other ways to reduce emissions and secure a clean and healthy future."
According to the Associated Press, power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output. Tim Carroll, spokesman for the federal EPA, said the agency is reviewing the court's decision.