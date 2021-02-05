WASHINGTON - Pennsylvania's U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey is looking to end what he calls a "radical" policy in sanctuary cities, like Philadelphia.
He proposed an amendment Thursday to the Democrats' budget proposal that would withhold funding and grants from states and municipalities that ban local law enforcement from working with federal immigration authorities.
Toomey, a Republican, has been a longtime critic of sanctuary cities.
He says they fail to protect American communities from undocumented immigrants convicted of serious crimes.