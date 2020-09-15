WASHINGTON, D.C. - US Senator Pat Toomey is pushing for harsher penalties against those who kill or target local law enforcement officers.
The Pennsylvania Republican was on Capitol Hill Tuesday where he introduced his bill, the "Thin Blue Line Act."
The measure would give federal prosecutors greater ability to pursue the death penalty for those who target or murder police officers.
When a jury in a federal case considers whether to impose the death penalty, the jury must consider certain "aggravating" factors.
Current law says if the person killed is a federal law enforcement officer or federal prosecutor, the fact will weigh as an aggravating factor in favor of the death penalty. The Thin Blue Line Act does the same thing for local law enforcement officers, prosecutors, and first responders.
Toomey says that the men and women in blue are "attacked simply for wearing the uniform," and that they "deserve our gratitude."