As the transfer of power still hangs in the balance, the Trump campaign continues to litigate in Pennsylvania. But, on Thursday a US Department of Homeland Security agency called the 2020 presidential election "the most secure in American history."
The statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency seems to contradict President Trump's assertions that the presidential election was plagued by widespread fraud. The Trump campaign continues to forge ahead with at least 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says those legal challenges are baseless.
"I've seen a lot of tweets about it, I've seen a lot public statements about it, but we've seen absolutely no evidence of it," Shapiro said. "And in fact, neither have the lawyers representing either the Republican Party or Donald Trump's campaign as they've indicated in court and their filings several times they have no evidence of any type of voter fraud."
Meanwhile, in Montgomery County, the elections board held a hearing on challenges to provisional ballots. The county's Republican Committee challenged 3,000 of them. The county solicitor tells 69 News the GOP dropped that challenge after it was made clear the county ensured that no one cast more than one ballot.
But, in a separate Pennsylvania case, it was victory for the Trump campaign. A judge ordered officials not to count any ballots where voters were allowed to provide missing proof of identification between November 10 and November 12. Those ballots have been segregated and not yet counted because of the legal challenges.