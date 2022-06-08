Heart-wrenching testimony from victims of the school shooting in Uvalde continued on Wednesday.
The mother of Lexi Rubio, who was killed just days ago, gave a powerful message to not only Congress, but the entire country.
"Somewhere out there is a mom, who is listening to our testimony, thinking, 'I can't even imagine their pain,' not knowing that our reality will one day be hers, unless we act now," Rubio said.
And 4th grader Miah Cerrillo, who survived the shooting, relived the horror through her testimony.
"He shot my friend that was next to me, and I thought he was gonna come back to the room, so I grabbed the blood and I put it all over me," Cerrillo said.
This all comes as lawmakers from both sides try to hash out some sort of gun safety agreement. Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey made his stance very clear in a Washington Post Op-Ed. In it he says he changed his stance on his support of restrictions on gun sales and increased regulations following the Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut 10 years ago.
"If you're not willing to vote to keep people safe, you shouldn't be in government. It's the basic duty of the government, and if a government can't take steps to keep first graders in Connecticut safe, or 4th graders in Ulvade, Texas, safe, or Black Americans in a grocery store in Buffalo, what good is any government," Casey said.
On the other side of the aisle, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey says this might be the first time some sort of gun safety legislation gets passed on the federal level in decades.
"We are making progress, you have men and women from both sides of the aisle that are negotiating in good faith, there are a number of items that are on the table," Toomey said.