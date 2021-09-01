Tornado watch issued graphic 9-1-21

MT. HOLLY, N.J - A tornado watch has been issued for much of the region Wednesday, as the strongest parts of Hurricane Ida's remains take aim at our area.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch just after 12:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. Wednesday for Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Montgomery and Bucks counties, and points south of that, as well as much of New Jersey.

WFMZ meteorologist Dan Skeldon said the highest potential for tornadoes still looks to be the Delaware Valley and south and east.

A tornado watch means the potential is there for a few tornadoes to develop later in the day. If a tornado is imminent, a tornado warning will be issued.

The heaviest rain is expected later Wednesday afternoon, evening and the first half of the night, with a widespread 3-6 inches predicted, with some spots seeing up to 8 inches.

State and local authorities are warning people to stay home if they can, and never attempt to drive or walk through floodwaters. A PEMA state meteorologist said the flash flood risk for the region is level 4 out of 4, a rare occurrence.

