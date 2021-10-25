The Marine Toys for Tots foundation is a donation-based organization that is known for distributing toys to less fortunate children during the Christmas season.
While a few larger retailers are facing supply chain shortages due to staffing, the Toys For Tots Drive is also feeling the effects of the shortage directly.
"Due to the pandemic, about 1.5 million less toys than normal were collected last year, therefore our vendors, suppliers, and local coordinators collected a lot of money that they used to purchase more toys," said Toys For Tots Operations Vice President David Cooper.
The organization says it is concerned because some of those familiar retailers that the public relies on to do their Christmas shopping may not have the supply to meet the demand that is needed for shoppers, resulting in fewer donations.
"We do have concerns of the supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, but we have been able to prepare for those issues by ordering more toys from our suppliers early on in the spring. As we wait for that delivery, we do anticipate issues. Donors will walk into a store to buy toys, but stores will have trouble keeping those shelves full," said Cooper.
Nonetheless, Cooper says Toys For Tots is prepared to help as many children as they did last year. The organization is currently accepting monetary donations from donors who are not able to make those purchases so that organizers can place orders for toys before the holiday season.
Anyone who would like to monetarily donate, or drop off a gift at one of their local drop box locations can visit toysfortots.org.