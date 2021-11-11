Tröegs Independent Brewing Cranksgiving food drive
DERRY TWP., Pa. — Described as "part bike ride, part food drive, and part scavenger hunt," Tröegs Independent Brewing's annual "Cranksgiving" is on a course to helping people in need this holiday season.

The Dauphin County-based brewery announced plans Thursday for its annual pre-Thanksgiving event, which will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Participating bicycle riders will meet at the brewery at 8:30 a.m. and pedal to local grocery stores to buy food to help the Hershey Food Bank fill its shelves for the holiday season.

"This is a real grassroots effort," said Chris Trogner, Tröegs co-founding brother. "It's been steadily growing over the past few years, and we're happy to help anyone in our community who might be food-insecure."

Those who can't participate in Cranksgiving can still help between now and Nov. 21 by dropping off packaged, in-date pantry items at the Hershey Food Bank, which is located at 120 E. Derry Rd. in Hershey.

Tröegs is located at 200 E. Hersheypark Dr.

