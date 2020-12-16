Your 69 News weather team continues to track this winter storm.
All night, a coastal storm will ride up from the south to bring us winter weather.
This evening, we're seeing steady snow and some sleet. Those little pieces of ice sting when it smacks you in the wind. We'll keep the sleet around for the next few hours.
Also, over the next few hours, some dry air will work into the storm.
By midnight, the snow starts filling back in as the dry air disappears. We'll also see much less sleet then as cold air plunges back down into the storm.
Later in the night, the sleet will be long gone for most places, and many of us will be seeing heavy, steady snow again.
At 4a.m., many of us will still have steady snow, but the storm will be close to ending. Look how the edge of storm is showing up south and west of us.
Closer to sunrise, dry air will start breaking up the snow, and we'll start seeing the snow end.
At 8 a.m., the storm will be over. There will be a few flurries.
When it's all said and done, this is what we'll wake up to Thursday morning.
After the storm, it gets really cold! The 69 News weather team is tracking temperatures in the single digits.