Your 69 News weather team continues to track this winter storm.
All night, a coastal storm will ride up from the south to bring us winter weather.
This evening, the heavy snow will continue for a few hours.
At 8 p.m., we are still seeing heavy snow in most places. But, some dry air is also working its way into the storm south and west of us.
At 10 p.m., you'll see a break from the snow in some spots. Other places will still be seeing snow. In other spots, we'll be hearing sleet tap on our windows. Sleet is frozen raindrops, which is why you hear those little pieces of ice tap on your home.
By midnight, the snow starts filling back in as the dry air disappears. We'll also see much less sleet as cold air plunges back down into the storm.
Later in the night, the sleet will be long gone for most places, and many of us will be seeing heavy, steady snow again.
At 4a.m., many of us will still have steady snow, but the storm will be close to ending. Look how the edge of storm is showing up south and west of us.
Closer to sunrise, dry air will start breaking up the snow, and we'll start seeing the snow end.
At 8 a.m., the storm will be over. There will be a few flurries.
When it's all said and done, this is what we'll wake up to Thursday morning.
After the storm, it gets really cold! The 69 News weather team is tracking temperatures in the single digits.