Your 69 News weather team continues to track this winter storm.

All night, a coastal storm will ride up from the south to bring us winter weather.

This evening, the heavy snow will continue for a few hours.

6 p.m. snow

Snow continues to fall across our area at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., we are still seeing heavy snow in most places. But, some dry air is also working its way into the storm south and west of us.

8 pm

At 8 p.m., some dry air starts working its way into the storm.  This will lead to a small break in the snow for an hour or two later in the night.

At 10 p.m., you'll see a break from the snow in some spots.  Other places will still be seeing snow.  In other spots, we'll be hearing sleet tap on our windows.  Sleet is frozen raindrops, which is why you hear those little pieces of ice tap on your home.  

10 p

At 10 p.m. some places will see a break from the snow.  Other places will see sleet, which is those pink colors.

By midnight, the snow starts filling back in as the dry air disappears. We'll also see much less sleet as cold air plunges back down into the storm.

12a

At midnight, more spots are seeing snow.  Only a few places have a break from the snow or sleet.

Later in the night, the sleet will be long gone for most places, and many of us will be seeing heavy, steady snow again.

2a

At 2 a.m. nearly all of us will have steady snow.

At 4a.m., many of us will still have steady snow, but the storm will be close to ending. Look how the edge of storm is showing up south and west of us.

4a

At 4a, there is still steady snow in many places, but the end to the storm is in sight.

Closer to sunrise, dry air will start breaking up the snow, and we'll start seeing the snow end.

6a

There's not much snow left at 6 a.m.

At 8 a.m., the storm will be over.  There will be a few flurries.

8a

The snow ends just after sunrise.

When it's all said and done, this is what we'll wake up to Thursday morning. 

totals

Most of us will see 8-12"

After the storm, it gets really cold!  The 69 News weather team is tracking temperatures in the single digits.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.