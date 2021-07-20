To commemorate a milestone of 30 years in business, TransEdge Truck Centers announced they custom-built a one-of-a-kind Mack truck with cooking grills at their Modification Center.
TransEdge Truck Centers is a network of full-service Mack, Volvo, Hino and Crane Carrier dealerships that offer new and used trucks sales, parts, and service.
Organization officials announced on Tuesday that they are now offering the use of its custom-made Mack Truck grill to customers and community events.
“The grill truck is a clear demonstration of our customization capabilities at our Modification Center,” said Jim Gallagher, Director for Service. “We are proud of the hard work our dedicated employees put into this project and hope to pay it forward to our customers.”
Officials say the grill truck, built to celebrate TransEdge’s 30th anniversary, sports all of the hardware one would expect to see in a Mack: bulldog hood ornament, a chrome bumper and bold colors.
It also features a generator, built-in Bluetooth speakers, ice chests fabricated to mimic fuel tanks, and two grills where the trailer hitch would normally be located.
The truck does not have an engine, but is set up as a trailer to be towed to events, officials say.
“I think the loyalty to the Mack brand is very big with the TransEdge group,” said Gallagher. “Our employees that have been with us for 30 years, have also been with the Mack brand. I think that runs pretty deep with our people and customers.”
The grill is nicknamed “MAX” to pay homage to the Maxidyne engine designed more than 50 years ago that changed the transportation industry for the better.
“Max has a refurbished RD Mack Cab and Hood, and a Pinnacle Bumper on it.” explains Gallagher. “We purposely designed the truck to honor the long history of TransEdge and Mack alike.”
Max has already appeared at a number of company and customer events, the company stated. Limited dates are available throughout the warmer months to use the grill at customer locations.