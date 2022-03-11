The transportation industry is feeling the pressure as gas prices continue to soar.
LANTA said it intends to keep its discounted COVID rates for now. SEPTA told KYW Newsradio it also has no plans for a fare increase.
Meanwhile, Trans-Bridge Lines says ridership is still down about 70% since the pandemic began.
It plans to increase fares next month to cover the added costs. That price hike comes as fuel becomes harder to find.
"There was two days we tried to get fuel and we couldn't buy. That was a first. I've been here 42 years - first time in 42 years we couldn't get fuel when we ordered it," said Tom Jebran, president of the Trans-Bridge Lines.
That new rate is still up in the air.
It's important note, that Transit Authorities like LANTA and SEPTA have been able to receive more in COVID relief funds than private coach companies, like Trans Bridge.