On the day the Biden administration announced a ban on Russian energy imports, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sat down with 69 News as he announced funding for LANTA.
$12.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan is coming to LANTA to make up for pandemic losses. The secretary also talked about the infrastructure package and skyrocketing fuel costs.
The Secretary will have a large role in implementing the new bi-partisan infrastructure package, with around $550 billion in new spending.
"We're going to send out many of these dollars by formula, so they go directly to the transit agencies to decide what they want to do. Same as we do with the state with a lot of highway dollars, but we're also going to have competitive grant programs for transit authorities to come with us with great ideas," Buttigieg said.
Also on Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced a ban on Russian oil and gas in the U.S. Meanwhile, Americans are already feeling the pain at the pump.
Secretary Buttigieg says the world needs to stand united on Russian aggression.
"Now, the president has been very honest with the American people that this doesn't come without a cost. Any time you have an oil producing country in a war there is going to be an impact on oil markets and we're all feeling that when we go to the pump," Buttigieg said.
The European Union has yet to follow suit.
"In terms of what we're doing with our European allies and partners, we're seeing the UK moving in this direction and we'll continue to see other steps that are coordinated," Buttigieg said.
In terms of gas prices, the secretary also pointed out the administration is releasing strategic reserves and increasing production to help balance price spikes. The secretary was not clear on whether or not replacing Russian oil with oil from places like Venezuela and Iran was still on the table.