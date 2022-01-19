HARRISBURG, Pa. | Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced the addition of Peter Tartline to her staff, to assume the role of Deputy Treasurer for Administrative Services.
Garrity's press released stated that Tartline most recently worked as COO and Executive Vice President for the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. He also previously served as an Executive Deputy Secretary in the Office of the Budget for Governor Tom Corbett, and as Deputy Secretary for Administration at PennDOT for Governor Tom Ridge and Governor Mark Schweiker.
Tartline also spent time as the Deputy Director of Gov. Ridge’s Policy Office.
“We are very pleased to have Pete join us at Treasury,” stated Garrity. “His extensive knowledge and experience in policy and public administration will be a huge asset to Treasury.”
“I’m excited to join Treasurer Garrity and her team,” noted Tartline. “I look forward to joining her efforts to increase transparency and efficiency in government operations and to ensure outstanding customer service to Pennsylvanians who depend on Treasury’s services.”
The Deputy Treasurer for Administrative Services works closely with many bureaus within Treasury, officials say, and it is charged with overseeing administrative support services as a centralized function for the department.