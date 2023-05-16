Bobby Wilson is known in the music world as "Mr. Entertainment."

But his backstory is more entertaining than his nickname. Wilson grew up as Bobby Brooks, a foster kid who used music to help him deal with childhood illnesses.

He became a singer after a stint in the Navy, joining a Doo Wop group run by the father of a young man who would later rise to fame as Bruno Mars.

Because of a strong resemblance to late R&B legend Jackie Wilson, he was encouraged to perform Wilson's songs. He eventually became a tribute performer with the Las Vegas Legends.

Then, after meeting Jackie Wilson's family, he did a DNA test.

"I read it and I was like in disbelief," said Wilson, who found out the man he was paying tribute to for years was his biological father.

"It was life changing, and it took a little while. Once I really accepted it, then everything seemed to come easier for me. As far as focus in which was I was going in my career," said Wilson.

Wilson took his father's last name.

Now, Wilson has a packed touring schedule and has released a plethora of original music blended with some of his father's greatest hits.

Wilson also has a highly acclaimed documentary "The Last Teardrop" about his life poised to hit streaming platforms.

Bobby says while his story is unbelievable, "I wouldn't want to change a thing. It's just the way life unfolded."

Wilson says he hopes the film will encourage others.

"I hope that it is an inspiration to foster kids around the world not to give up on their dreams," said Wilson.

Wilson says he is excited for what the future holds and is looking forward to performing as part of the Spring night of Doo Wop Soul and Rock and Roll at Pottstown High School Saturday, May 20.