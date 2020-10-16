CHALFONT, Pa. - President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are zeroing in on Pennsylvania as the two battle to make their case in what is one of the key battleground states in this election.
On Friday, Eric Trump and football coaching legend Lou Holtz covered Bucks County, as the two spoke at a Catholics for Trump event in Chalfont.
"I really believe there needs to be more faith in this country because, frankly, you wouldn't have the problems you have in Seattle, Portland and Chicago and Minneapolis and all these other cities if you had more family and you had more faith. We need a lot more of both of those," Eric Trump said.
"Let's have a choice about this country. Whether you succeed or not is going to be because of the choices you made, your choices, not the government's choices," Holtz said.
The line-up continues this weekend, as Vice President Mike Pence plans a Make America Great Again Rally in Reading Saturday, and another in Harrisburg Monday.
President Trump headlines a rally in Erie Tuesday for his second visit in eleven days.
Former President Barack Obama will campaign on Joe Biden's behalf come Wednesday, the first of many expected stops until Nov. 3, drumming up support for his former VP.
Meanwhile, the Ballots for Biden Bus Tour will canvass the state with stops at new early voting sites and vote-by-mail drop boxes to encourage Pennsylvanians to make their plans to vote early, a right both parties say is pivotal in this election.
"Life's a matter of choices and what's really important are the choices people make and I always say this, if you didn't show up, who would miss you and why. If you didn't go to the polls, President Trump would surely miss you," Holtz said.