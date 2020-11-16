The Trump campaign is disputing reports that it has retreated from a key claim in its Pennsylvania election lawsuit.
The suit aims to stop the certification of the state's election results.
Many believed the "slimmed down" lawsuit dropped certain allegations, but President Trump's team says otherwise.
On Sunday, it seemed as though Trump's campaign was throwing out a major part of a lawsuit in the Keystone State. Media outlets reported the campaign dropped the allegation that more than 682,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without its representatives watching.
"The campaign did no such thing," said a news release from Trump's campaign Monday morning.
It said media reports were mischaracterizing the litigation.
“It’s routine for attorneys to file amended complaints to tighten the claims. We simplified the suit so it is more focused and narrowed. This is part of the process..." said Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's attorney, in the news release.
The lawsuit also claims Republicans were illegally disadvantaged, due in part to blue-leaning counties allowing voters to fix mistakes on mail-in ballots.
The Trump campaign is also again asking the court to block Pennsylvania's results from being certified, as Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar has submitted a filing to dismiss the lawsuit.
A hearing on the claims is set for Tuesday.