Election 2020 Pennsylvania Vote Counting

Members of the Allegheny County Return Board process the remaining absentee and mail-in Allegheny County ballots, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, on the North Side in Pittsburgh.

 Steve Mellon - member image share, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The Trump campaign is pushing back against media reports over its election lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

It was reported that the campaign dropped the allegation that more than 682,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without its representatives watching.

"The campaign did no such thing," said a news release from Trump's campaign Monday morning.

Trump campaign withdraws central part of lawsuit over Pa. election

It said media reports were mischaracterizing the litigation.

WFMZ is reporting that a slimmed down lawsuit was filed in federal court on Sunday, aiming to block Pennsylvania from certifying a win for Joe Biden.

“It’s routine for attorneys to file amended complaints to tighten the claims. We simplified the suit so it is more focused and narrowed. This is part of the process. Clearly the reporters at Washington Post have a reading deficit," said Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's attorney, in the news release.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.