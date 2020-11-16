The Trump campaign is pushing back against media reports over its election lawsuit in Pennsylvania.
It was reported that the campaign dropped the allegation that more than 682,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without its representatives watching.
"The campaign did no such thing," said a news release from Trump's campaign Monday morning.
It said media reports were mischaracterizing the litigation.
WFMZ is reporting that a slimmed down lawsuit was filed in federal court on Sunday, aiming to block Pennsylvania from certifying a win for Joe Biden.
“It’s routine for attorneys to file amended complaints to tighten the claims. We simplified the suit so it is more focused and narrowed. This is part of the process. Clearly the reporters at Washington Post have a reading deficit," said Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's attorney, in the news release.