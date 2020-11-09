President Donald Trump vows to fight the election results, starting right here in Pennsylvania.
The legal maneuvering comes after Joe Biden declared victory Saturday night, following projections from major news outlets that he has the election sewed up.
Trump is refusing to concede, so now the Keystone State takes center stage in the next battle facing the nation.
Trump's lawyers say they are ready to file official lawsuits in Philadelphia as soon as the courts open Monday morning.
His campaign claims there is widespread fraud and corruption, but top election officials say he has no concrete evidence.
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says Philadelphia is just one of the many places where fraud took place across the state. Giuliani said he has 60 poll watchers ready to testify in court.
"They put us 20 feet away, they said no camera, no phones, you cannot take pictures. I was even harassed by some of the Democratic party poll watchers," said one poll watcher.
National voting advocates say those restrictions applied to poll watchers from both parties, and they say no leading Republican in the state is alleging any kind of fraud.
"They would know. They're on the ground. They're there in Pennsylvania. And there really has been no evidence of fraud. None of the complaints have attached any evidence of fraud," says Ellen Weintraub, of the Federal Election Commission.
But GOP lawmakers are demanding a full audit before any results are certified, because of all the changes made over how mail-in ballots were distributed, collected and processed.
"And it's unfortunate that there's now this cloud over Pennsylvania which we did not want, but when you take all the security measures which they did up until Election Day and election eve, this is what you get, and now you have a lot of conspiracies out there," said State Senator Jake Corman (R-PA).
The Biden campaign says there is zero proof of any wrongdoing in Pennsylvania, and an international watchdog group agrees.
"We could not find any hint of systemic wrongdoing or fraud or manipulation. Of course technical mistakes happened here and there," said Michael Link, from OSCE Election Observer.
That's not what the Trump campaign believes, and that's why he is refusing to concede.
Trump's attorneys say he may also bring lawsuits in other states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Georgia.
Former President George W. Bush says Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges, but he believes the American people "can have confidence that this election was fundamentally fair...and its outcome is clear." Bush called Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to congratulate them.