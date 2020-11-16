Election 2020 Pennsylvania

Democrat poll watcher Edward Brennan, center, observes Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, open provisional ballots at the Schuylkill County Election Bureau in Pottsville, Pa. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.

 Lindsey Shuey - member image share, Republican-Herald

The Trump campaign has withdrawn a central part of its lawsuit in Pennsylvania that sought to stop the certification of election results.

The campaign dropped the allegation that more than 682,000 mail-in and absentee ballots were illegally processed without its representatives watching.

A slimmed down lawsuit was filed in federal court on Sunday. It aims at blocking Pennsylvania from certifying a win for Joe Biden, claiming that Democratic voters were treated more favorably than Republicans.

The race was called by the Associated Press on November 7th, when it determined the remaining ballots wouldn't allow President Trump to catch up to Joe Biden.

Trump has refused to concede.

