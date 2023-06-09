Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 new charges.

He's accused of illegally holding onto classified documents after he left office, sharing them with people who didn't have clearances, and trying to hide them from authorities.

When FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago Resort on August 8, 2022, they found documents stored unsecured in boxes all over the property. 102 of them were identified as Classified, and 17 were identified as Top Secret.

According to a statement released by the House Judiciary Committee, some of the documents were so highly sensitive they could not even be viewed by the Assistant Director of the FBI. Special Counsel Jack Smith said many of them involved information about military and intelligence operations.

"The men and women of the United States intelligence community and our armed forces dedicate their lives to protecting our nation and its people. Our laws that protect national defense information are critical for the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced. Violations of those laws put our country at risk," said Smith.

Smith believes Trump did violate those laws. The indictment includes 37 charges against Trump for illegally storing, hiding, and showing classified materials to people without clearances. In one case, the indictment says he was knowingly recorded telling a writer, a publisher, and two members of his staff about a "plan of attack" that was classified and prepared for him by the Pentagon.

When he received the subpoena on May 11 to turn over the documents, Trump's attorney quoted him saying "I don't want anybody looking through my boxes, I really don't. I don't want you looking through my boxes."

The special prosecutor believes Trump may have felt he was above the law.

"We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone," said Smith.

Smith said he wants this to be a speedy and fair trial for the good of the country and the world.

"Our nation's commitment to the rule of law sets an example for the world," said Smith.

According to CNN, on Friday morning Trump fired two of his attorneys: Jim Trusty and John Rowley. Attorney Todd Blanche will now be representing him.

To date, Trump has said he is completely innocent of all charges.

He's due in court next Tuesday.