Joe Biden was named president-elect Saturday as Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes put him over the top. The Trump team said not so fast. They say the election was fraudulent and now lawsuits are being filed, with a focus on Pennsylvania.
"What Pennsylvania has done is a case study of how to tip the scales of an election to functionally favor the Democratic Party," said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
On Monday a suit was filed in the United States District Court against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and several county elections boards including Allegheny, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia.
The lawsuit claims, "defendants, the very officials charged with ensuring the integrity of the election in Pennsylvania, have so mismanaged the election process that no one-not the voters and not President Trump's campaign-can have any faith that their most sacred and basic rights under the United States Constitution are being protected."
The suit goes on to say the election was "shrouded in secrecy" and also charges that "Democratic-heavy counties violated the law by identifying mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects and allowed the voter to fix it to ensure their vote counted."
Ellen Weintraub, the Commissioner of the Federal Elections Commission, says otherwise.
"If you want to look at the state of Pennsylvania, which the president seems to be focused on, Senator Toomey has come out and said he's seen no evidence of fraud there. The Republican leader of the State Senate there has said he's seen no evidence of fraud. They would know."
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure tells WFMZ his county ran a safe, secure, and legitimate election and called the lawsuit frivolous.