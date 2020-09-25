HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A day before a rally scheduled in southcentral Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf is accusing President Donald Trump of blatantly disregarding social distancing and masking requirements during his frequent campaign rallies in the battleground state.
Wolf, a Democrat, in a statement Friday, called the practice dangerous and disappointing, and asked the Republican president to ensure Saturday's rally abides by guidance designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Wolf said two of the president’s rallies earlier this month in Pennsylvania violated public health guidance. Wolf has said efforts to contact the White House about the matter have gone unanswered. Saturday’s rally is scheduled for Harrisburg International Airport.