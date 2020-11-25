Trump

President Donald Trump, followed by Vice President Mike Pence, left, walks into the briefing room at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, to make a statement.

 Susan Walsh - staff, AP

GETTYSBURG, Pa. - President Donald Trump is expected to make a stop in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

He and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, are reportedly heading to Gettysburg to talk about election fraud allegations.

The appearance isn't on Trump's public schedule.

The discussion is being held by the state Senate Majority Policy Committee at the request of Senator Doug Mastriano from the York area.

A news release says the committee will talk about recent issues regarding the election in Pennsylvania, but doesn't give any specifics.

