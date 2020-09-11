STONYCREEK TWP., Pa. - President Donald Trump spent the morning of the 19th anniversary of 9/11 in western Pennsylvania, where one of the four hijacked planes crashed into a field.

He shared a patriotic message while in Somerset County, near Shanksville.

"America will always rise up, stand tall and fight back," Trump proudly declared.

Thursday night, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation illuminated the sky over Shanksville to honor those on United Airlines Flight 93.

The Tower of Light is made up of 40 individual lights, one for each life lost that day.

The foundation's vice chair calls those people heroes for taking down the hijackers, who had redirected the plane for Washington, D.C.

"We should never forget. It's been our generation's Pearl Harbor. We all lost almost 3,000 people. They were murdered, not just killed, murdered by terrorism, and we can't let their lives be lost in vain," said George Siller, vice chair of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Trump noted in his speech that America came together in unity after 9/11.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit the memorial Friday afternoon, after attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s annual commemoration at Ground Zero in New York with Vice President Mike Pence.

The tribute in Shanksville will remain lit until Saturday morning.

