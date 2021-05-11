HARRISBURG, Pa. - Anyone planning to vote by mail for the primary elections in Pennsylvania has to apply by the end of the business day Tuesday.
All applications for mail-in or absentee ballots must be in by 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.
Eligible voters should apply through their county board of elections.
Once the ballot is received, fill it out and send it back immediately so it makes it in time to be counted.
Voted mail ballots must be received by the board by the time polls close on Election Day, which is 8 p.m. on May 18.