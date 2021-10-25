HARRISBURG, Pa. - Tuesday is the deadline in Pennsylvania to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

You have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to submit your completed application to your county office.

You must be a registered voter to request a ballot.

You can also apply online as long as you have a Pennsylvania driver's license or a state ID.

Or you will need to provide the last four digits of your Social Security number and upload your signature.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.