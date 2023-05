Tuesdsay is the last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot for Pennsylvania's primary election.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on May 9 for the May 16 primary.

Applications can be submitted online through Pennsylvania's voter services website or in person at your local county elections office.

The deadline to return absentee and mail-in ballots is 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.