With the election one week away, Tuesday, Nov. 1, marks the last day you can request a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania.

State election officials are suggesting that anyone who has a mail-in ballot submit it at a drop box or their local election office to ensure that it gets counted.

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Across the country, officials say more than 21 million people have cast ballots.