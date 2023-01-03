HARRISBURG, Pa. - From the public posing for pictures in the rotunda to lawmakers taking the oath inside the Chamber floor, the start of a new legislative session brought political goodwill, at least for a moment, inside Pennsylvania's Capitol building.

The 207th session's swearing in ceremony was made up of familiar faces but also 49 new lawmakers, including Josh Siegel.

The Democrat went from Allentown City Council to now representing Pennsylvania's 22nd District.

"We need to look at reforming the rules as they relate to committee chairs and the power they have to delay or block legislation that they don't particularly like," he said of what he wants to do on the first day.

Legislative reform is also on the agenda. Fair Districts PA, a non-partisan organization, urged legislators to make their first vote a no on the current House and Senate rules.

It urged lawmakers to instead make laws allowing more time to review bills, and allow more out of committee. Only 8% of Pennsylvania bills made it to a vote in 2021.

"We're viewing the changes that are proposed we just got the last update of this today so we're reviewing that and we'll see how the vote goes," said freshman Lehigh Valley Sen. Democrat Nick Miller.

Some of those changes come from newly elected Republican Sen. Jarrett Coleman, who says his are in line with Fair District's, as he wants to increase the amount of time legislators can review bills.

"We hit the ground running with some stuff that hopefully we can release early and make some positive change. Right on the first day," he said.

There is also a lot uncertainty with Tuesday, at least in the House. It isn't clear who is in control.

Democrats won more seats, but Republicans physically have more people in Harrisburg. Three Democratic seats are vacated. One was vacated because of a death, and two other winners took other positions.

Until special elections are completed, it's unclear which party is actually in power.

After an afternoon of political wrangling Democrats were able to elect a speaker. Mark Rozzi of Berks County beat Republican Carl Metzgar of Bedford and Somerset counties.